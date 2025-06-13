New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur following a heart attack. Several media reports suggest that the incident occurred while he was playing polo. Sunjay was currently married to Priya Sachdev. He was 53.

Actor and author Suhel Seth confirmed the death and extended his condolences in a post on X. He wrote: Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

Coincidentally, his last post on X (formerly known as Twitter) was on the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. He tweeted: Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

He headed Sona Comstar, a global auto components company based in Gurugram, and served as President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). He also co-chaired the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and sat on the board of The Doon School in Dehradun, where he studied, reports Harper Bazaar.

He completed his BBA at the University of Buckingham and later attended Harvard Business School's Owner-President Management Program.

Sunjay Kapur's Personal Life

Sunjay was first married to ace fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, after which he tied the knot with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016 after a long legal battle. They had two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

He then married Priya Sachdev, whom he met in New York, reportedly. Sunjay Kapur is survived by his wife Priya, his children, and extended family.