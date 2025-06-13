Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915216https://zeenews.india.com/people/karisma-kapoors-ex-husband-sunjay-kapur-dies-of-heart-attack-in-london-2915216.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SUNJAY KAPUR

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack In London

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur sucumbs to heart attack at 53. He is survived by his wife Priya, his children, and extended family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 12:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack In London

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur following a heart attack. Several media reports suggest that the incident occurred while he was playing polo. Sunjay was currently married to Priya Sachdev. He was 53.

Actor and author Suhel Seth confirmed the death and extended his condolences in a post on X. He wrote: Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar  …Om Shanti

Coincidentally, his last post on X (formerly known as Twitter) was on the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. He tweeted: Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

He headed Sona Comstar, a global auto components company based in Gurugram, and served as President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). He also co-chaired the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and sat on the board of The Doon School in Dehradun, where he studied, reports Harper Bazaar.

He completed his BBA at the University of Buckingham and later attended Harvard Business School's Owner-President Management Program.

Sunjay Kapur's Personal Life

Sunjay was first married to ace fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, after which he tied the knot with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016 after a long legal battle. They had two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

He then married Priya Sachdev, whom he met in New York, reportedly. Sunjay Kapur is survived by his wife Priya, his children, and extended family.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK