Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920050https://zeenews.india.com/people/karisma-kapoors-ex-husband-sunjay-kapurs-last-rescue-video-surfaces-online-businessman-seen-receiving-cpr-before-death-2920050.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SUNJAY KAPUR

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Last Rescue Video Surfaces Online; Businessman Seen Receiving CPR Before Death

Sunjay Kapur’s prayer meet is being held today, June 22, at Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel between 4 PM and 5 PM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Last Rescue Video Surfaces Online; Businessman Seen Receiving CPR Before Death (Image: Facebook/X)

New Delhi: Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 19 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match.

According to multiple media reports, the 55-year-old businessman accidentally swallowed a bee during the match, which is believed to have caused a severe allergic reaction.

Now, days after his tragic demise, a video has surfaced online showing his final moments. In the clip, Sunjay is seen lying motionless on the ground while medical professionals attempt to revive him by pressing on his chest. 

A prayer meet for Sunjay Kapur is scheduled to be held today, June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel, Delhi, between 4 PM and 5 PM. 

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Billionaire Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Passes Away At 53: Know All About His Current Wife, Net Worth And Much-Hyped Divorce

Actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted earlier today at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her children Samaira and Kiaan, gently comforting her son. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also expected to attend the memorial.

Sunjay’s last rites were performed on June 19 in New Delhi, with Karisma, her children, Kareena, and Saif in attendance.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married in 2003 and have two children. The couple separated in 2014 and finalised a highly publicised divorce. Post-divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarias. He is also survived by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur.

Also Read | Meet Priya Sachdev: Sunjay Kapur’s Third Wife With LSE Degree, Who Has Worked With Kareena Kapoor , Her Father Is...

Prior to his marriage with Karisma, Sunjay was briefly married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK