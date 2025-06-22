New Delhi: Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 19 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match.

According to multiple media reports, the 55-year-old businessman accidentally swallowed a bee during the match, which is believed to have caused a severe allergic reaction.

Now, days after his tragic demise, a video has surfaced online showing his final moments. In the clip, Sunjay is seen lying motionless on the ground while medical professionals attempt to revive him by pressing on his chest.

A prayer meet for Sunjay Kapur is scheduled to be held today, June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel, Delhi, between 4 PM and 5 PM.

Actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted earlier today at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her children Samaira and Kiaan, gently comforting her son. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also expected to attend the memorial.

Sunjay’s last rites were performed on June 19 in New Delhi, with Karisma, her children, Kareena, and Saif in attendance.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married in 2003 and have two children. The couple separated in 2014 and finalised a highly publicised divorce. Post-divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarias. He is also survived by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur.

Prior to his marriage with Karisma, Sunjay was briefly married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.