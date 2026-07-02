/Karlie Kloss says she has 'never met' Donald Trump despite being related to the Trump family

"Well, I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven't lost sight of who I am, but also, it's my husband's family," she said, as per the outlet. Asked whether she had ever discussed politics with President Trump, Kloss replied, "I have never met President Trump." Reflecting on political differences within families, the model said growing up in Missouri prepared her to engage with people holding diverse viewpoints.