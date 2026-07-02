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Karlie Kloss says she has 'never met' Donald Trump despite being related to the Trump family

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has opened up about navigating political differences within her extended family, revealing that she has never met US President Donald Trump. The model also spoke about maintaining relationships despite differing political views.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Karlie Kloss says she has 'never met' Donald Trump despite being related to the Trump family
Image Credit: Karlie Kloss, Donald Trump, Instagram

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Karlie Kloss says she has 'never met' Donald Trump despite being related to the Trump family
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