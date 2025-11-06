Advertisement
HARISH RAI

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Mourns Kannada Actor Harish Rai’s Demise, Calls It ‘Huge Loss To Film Industry’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar mourned the demise of veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, calling it a "huge loss" to the film industry.

|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 10:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Mourns Kannada Actor Harish Rai’s Demise, Calls It ‘Huge Loss To Film Industry’(Source: X)

Bangalore: Popular Kannada actor Harish Rai passed away on the 6th of November.  

The actor, as per reports, was battling cancer and passed away at a hospital in Bangalore.

Sharing the tragic news, DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and offered condolences. He wrote, “The passing away of Harish Roy, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer.”

He added “In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow. Om Shanti.”

For the uninitiated, Harish Rai is fondly remembered for his roles in Om and Chacha and fondly remembered for his roles as Don Rai in the cult classic Om and Chacha in KGF. The actor had been battling thyroid cancer that had apparently spread to his stomach.

Also Read: Kannada Actor Harish Rai AKA KGF Chacha Passes Away At 55 After Cancer Battle

A few months ago, Harish had spoken to the media and elaborated on his health. He had spoken about the high treatment and the high cost following it. He had revealed that a single injection had cost him Rs 3.55 lakh.

Apparently, the doctors had prescribed him three injections per cycle for over 63 days; that amounted to Rs 10.5 lakh per cycle. The actor had spoken about his long career in the film industry and had reappeared in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films.

His movies include Om, Samara, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanu Wedds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla and both chapters of the superhit movie KGF.

