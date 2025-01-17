Kartik Aaryan Admits Having Love Hate Relationship With Karan Johar; Talks About Their Shelved Film Dostana 2

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan, known for his candid demeanour and sharp wit, recently opened up about his equation with filmmaker Karan Johar during a Screen Live event. The actor, who was once embroiled in controversy after Dostana 2 was shelved, surprised everyone by announcing a new collaboration with Dharma Productions, putting rumours of animosity to rest.

At the event, Kartik was shown a picture of him bowing down to Karan Johar, who was playfully pulling his ear. The photo drew laughter from the audience and left Kartik momentarily at a loss for words. He eventually laughed and said, “Ispe kya bolu? Yeh love and hate relationship hai… Bahut ache yeh photo represents karti hai (What do I say? This is a love and hate relationship. This photo represents it perfectly).”

Reflecting on the photo, Kartik revealed that it was taken during the signing of their first intended collaboration, Dostana 2. He said, “Yeh moment tab ka hai jab hum logo ne pehli film, jo humari honi thi kabhi, voh sign ki thi. Toh tab ka moment hai (This was the moment when we signed our first film together, which was supposed to happen).”

The film, which was to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani, was shelved amidst rumors of creative differences and alleged unprofessionalism. The fallout had sparked a wave of criticism for Kartik, with some insiders questioning his conduct.

Despite the past, Kartik announced that he is collaborating with Karan Johar again. The project, titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is being produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Sameer Vidwans, with a slated release in 2026. Kartik reassured fans, saying, “Abhi main inke sath film kar raha hu. Hum sath mein kar rahe hain yeh film and I hope yeh film toh hogi. Yeh film main puri tarah karunga and voh bhi puri tarah karenge (Now I’m doing a film with him. We’re doing it together, and I hope this film happens. I’ll give it my all, and so will he).”



With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and an impressive lineup of films, Kartik continues to solidify his position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. His upcoming collaboration with Dharma Productions has already created significant anticipation, marking a promising new chapter in his career.

For now, fans eagerly await Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the magic Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar can create together on the big scree