Kartik Aaryan And Navdeep Singh’s Heartwarming Interaction At Rashtrapati Bhavan Goes Viral – Watch

New Delhi: A heartwarming video going viral on social media capturing Indian para-athlete Navdeep Singh’s joyous encounter with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The video highlights the strong bond between Navdeep and Kartik, emphasizing the significance of celebrating para-athletes' achievements and the role of cinema in sharing impactful stories.

In the video, Navdeep Singh is visibly thrilled as he warmly greets Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, sharing a hug and a lively chat with them.

This touching moment showcases the intersection of cinema and sports in honoring champions like Murlikant Petkar, reminding us of the unifying power of storytelling to celebrate real-life heroes.

Murlikant Petkar, a pioneering figure in Indian sports, is honored with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement) for his unparalleled contributions. His incredible journey—from surviving nine bullet wounds in the 1965 India-Pakistan war to becoming India's first Paralympic gold medallist in 1972—is truly remarkable.

The prestigious Arjuna Award ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, celebrated remarkable achievements, honoring Murlikant Petkar with the Arjun award.

Kartik Aaryan, who portrayed Murlikant Petkar’s extraordinary journey in Chandu Champion, has earned widespread acclaim for his performance, with many calling it 'National Award-worthy'. Earlier, the actor expressed his admiration for Petkar, saying, "Your win feels personal, Sir… Congratulations to the real champion! Words cannot fully express this emotion. You are finally receiving the recognition you deserve, and we are all so proud of you, Sir."

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's presence at today’s Arjuna Award ceremony serves as a further tribute to Petkar’s extraordinary story. His long-awaited recognition through the Arjuna Award celebrates his relentless dedication and resilience, with today’s event marking the pinnacle of his inspiring journey.