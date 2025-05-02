Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan And SS Rajamouli’s Viral Stage Moment Steals The Show At WAVES 2025

The ongoing WAVES 2025 Summit at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra, Mumbai, has delivered several unforgettable moments—but one that truly stole the spotlight was a heartwarming exchange between Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

In a now-viral clip from the event, Kartik—donning a traditional bandhgala-kurta—greeted Rajamouli with a warm handshake on stage. The young actor then graciously stepped aside to invite the Baahubali director forward, a gesture that’s been widely praised across social media for its humility and class. Fans have flooded the internet with admiration, calling the moment a beautiful blend of respect and charisma.

Rajamouli used his time on stage to champion India's storytelling heritage, emphasizing its strength rooted in the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity. “No other nation can match India’s narrative richness,” he stated, striking a chord with audiences and further reinforcing the global potential of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan charmed the crowd—and the internet—with a candid moment during his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Pradhan Mantri Ji, sorry meri heartbeat bohot tez chal rahi hai aapke saamne,” he confessed, drawing laughter and endearment from the audience. His honesty and humble demeanor once again endeared him to fans and attendees alike.

On the work front, Kartik’s stardom continues to soar. With upcoming projects like Untitled Intense Musical Story with Anurag Basu, Tu Meri Main Tera, and the fantasy-action drama Naagzilla, he remains one of the most exciting and bankable stars in Indian cinema.

The video of Kartik and Rajamouli’s stage moment remains one of the most talked-about highlights of WAVES 2025, adding to the summit’s vibrant celebration of art, culture, and cinema.

