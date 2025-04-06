Kartik Aaryan Attends 'Annual Baba conference', Share Glimpse From Darjeeling

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan took part in the 'Annual Baba conference' during his stay in Darjeeling. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was seen having a heart-to-heart with a group of monks in the photos shared by him on his Instagram handle. "Annual Baba conference...Darjeeling," Kartik captioned the post.

Earlier today, Kartik was left overwhelmed by the 'massive love' showered on him by his fans in Gangtok. The IG video showed a mob of fans waving and grooving after seeing their beloved actor.

Kartik penned a gratitude post on his IG that read, "Thank You Gangtok for massive love...Will always remember you." Kartik and actress Sreeleela are busy shooting for their next along with director Anurag Basu.

During their stay in Sikkim, the trio was also greeted by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence. CM extended his best wishes to the team and presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim as a filming destination.

The team has been filming the untitled flick in some of Sikkim’s most iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Kartik's social media feed is filled with sneak peeks from the sets of his next. His previous Insta post featured a candid photo with co-star Sreeleela from the sets captioned “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai".

The photograph showed Kartik and Sreeleela sitting together in the middle of a beautifully landscaped garden. Holding a glass of tea, Kartik lovingly looked at his female lead. While nothing has been made official yet, it is believed that the project is going to be the third installment in the popular Aashiqui franchise, 'Aashiqui 3'.

Kartik will be donning a new rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard for his next.