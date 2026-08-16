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Kartik Aaryan attends President’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Award win

Kartik Aaryan marked Independence Day 2026 with a memorable appearance at the President’s ‘At Home’ Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The actor was reportedly the only Bollywood personality invited to the gathering this year.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan attends President’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Award win
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan, Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Kartik Aaryan attends President’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Award win
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