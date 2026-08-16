/Kartik Aaryan attends President’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Award win

Back in July, Kartik had shared a rather emotional moment with fans, posting about the win alongside his family on Instagram. He uploaded a video of himself watching the National Film Awards announcement live, surrounded by his parents. The moment his name got called out for Best Actor, Kartik couldn't hold it in, he let out a loud scream of pure joy. What followed in the clip was just as heartwarming, his parents pulling him into a hug, celebrating the moment right there with him.