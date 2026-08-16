/Kartik Aaryan attends President’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Award win

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan spent his Independence Day somewhere pretty special this year, at the 'At Home' Reception hosted by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Dressed sharp for the occasion, Kartik turned out to be the only actor from the film industry invited to this year's gathering, which made his presence stand out even more.
For anyone unfamiliar with it, the 'At Home' Reception is a formal event the President hosts, bringing together big names from across different fields under one roof, national leaders, armed forces personnel, sportspersons, artists, and other notable achievers. Kartik landing an invite this year isn't entirely surprising though, he recently won the 'Best Actor' award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his role in Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion, a film that had already won plenty of praise on its own.
Back in July, Kartik had shared a rather emotional moment with fans, posting about the win alongside his family on Instagram. He uploaded a video of himself watching the National Film Awards announcement live, surrounded by his parents. The moment his name got called out for Best Actor, Kartik couldn't hold it in, he let out a loud scream of pure joy. What followed in the clip was just as heartwarming, his parents pulling him into a hug, celebrating the moment right there with him.
Sharing how he felt at the time, Kartik wrote on Instagram, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful...Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion"
At one point, his mother even planted a kiss on his cheek, a small but genuine gesture that said more than words could.
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