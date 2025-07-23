Kartik Aaryan ‘Caught Cheating’? Actor Recreates Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal In SHOCKING Parody Video – WATCH

Jaipur: Social media has been abuzz with hilarious memes regarding Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, who were accidentally exposed as having an alleged extramarital affair at the Coldplay concert in Boston a few days ago.

Many netizens even used AI to replace the faces of Andy and Kristin with different celebrities. And now, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has also joined the meme wave.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video. The video opens with footage from a fan cam at a Coldplay concert. Then, we can see Kartik eating a chocolate bar. As soon as he realised he was caught on camera, he quickly held his dumbbells.

The text on the clip read, "Fitness freak, Kartik Aaryan, caught cheating on his diet at the Coldplay concert last night." The video is a meme-style reinterpretation of Bryon and Cabot's viral clip from the concert.

Kartik captioned the post, "Almost got Fired..." His video left social media users in splits. "Hahhaa so cool,'' an Instagram user commented. '' This is too funny,'' another user wrote.

Following the clip going viral and garnering tens of millions of views, the Astronomer's Board of Directors initiated a formal internal review.

A company statement released on Friday confirmed Byron's resignation. "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the statement read, as quoted by Variety.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," as per the statement released by Astronomer.

"Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems," as quoted by the outlet.