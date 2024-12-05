Kartik Aaryan Crowned GQ’s Leading Man Of 2024 After Allu Arjun And Sunny Deol

Each year, GQ India honors the men who embody excellence, charm, and influence in the world of cinema. These trailblazing actors are not just masters of their craft but also cultural icons whose influence extends well beyond the big screen. This prestigious tradition highlights the most celebrated, accomplished, and bankable male stars of the year—individuals who captivate audiences and rule the box office.

Here's a look at the extraordinary talents who have claimed this coveted honor over the past three years:

2022: Allu Arjun

With two decades of cinematic brilliance to his name, Allu Arjun solidified his place as a powerhouse in Indian cinema in 2022. His performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1' turned him into a global sensation, extending his stardom far beyond Indian borders. From his intense dramatic portrayal to his trendsetting dance moves that swept social media, Allu Arjun became a phenomenon. Fans embraced his swagger, especially his iconic hook steps and gestures from the film. As 'Pushpa: The Rule' approaches, the hysteria surrounding Allu Arjun shows no signs of waning. He’s not merely crossing boundaries; he’s redefining global superstardom.

2023: Sunny Deol

In 2023, Sunny Deol reaffirmed his legendary status with 'Gadar 2,' the sequel to the iconic 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' The film shattered box office records and emerged as an unexpected blockbuster, proving that Deol’s emotional bond with audiences remains unbreakable. His portrayal of Tara Singh once again resonated deeply, uniting generations of fans who relived the magic in theaters. Sunny Deol’s triumph wasn’t just a cinematic success—it was a heartfelt reminder of the timeless connection between a star and his audience, even four decades after his debut.

2024: Kartik Aaryan

This year, Kartik Aaryan cemented his position as a formidable leading man. With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' grossing over Rs. 400 crores globally, Kartik joined the elite Rs 200 crore club as its youngest member. His versatility shone through in 'Chandu Champion,' where he delivered a critically acclaimed, physically transformative performance. Kartik’s ability to consistently deliver at the box office while earning critical praise has established him as an all-rounder. From romantic comedies like 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' to emotionally charged dramas like 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' his diverse filmography appeals to a wide-ranging fan base.

The unprecedented frenzy around Kartik highlights his unique connection with audiences, solidifying his status as a generational icon.