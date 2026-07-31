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Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to Assam CM relief fund amid flood situation

Assam Floods: According to the IMD, heavy rainfall of 6-11 cm per day is likely in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, while very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm per day is expected at isolated places in Papumpare district.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to Assam CM relief fund amid flood situation
Image Credit: File Photo

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