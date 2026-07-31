Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to Assam CM relief fund amid flood situation

Guwahati: Actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts in the state. The contribution comes as several parts of Assam continue to face heavy rainfall, with authorities warning of more rain over the next few days.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the actor for his generous support. Calling the contribution "heartening," the Chief Minister said it would help people affected by the floods.
Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026
Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam#AssamFloods https://t.co/GoMCDKdu9C
"Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam," CM Sarma wrote on X.
The Assam Chief Minister also thanked the actor for his timely help and appreciated his contribution towards the state's relief work.
"Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of Rs 1 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures," the post read.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, at isolated places across Assam and neighbouring states from July 30 to August 1.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has asked people to stay alert and follow official weather advisories. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been forecast in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley. These areas may affect the adjoining Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur.
An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district. Orange alerts have also been issued for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts of Nagaland, which may affect the neighbouring Assam districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall of 6-11 cm per day is likely in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, while very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm per day is expected at isolated places in Papumpare district. ASDMA has urged people to keep track of weather updates through its official website and social media platforms and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
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