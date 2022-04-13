हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan enjoys workcation in Mauritius amidst Shehzada shoot, Farah Khan comments on his post

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan's post from Mauritius got Farah Khan's attention. She asks, "Wah! Shooting bhi ki?"

Kartik Aaryan enjoys workcation in Mauritius amidst Shehzada shoot, Farah Khan comments on his post

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Shehzada in Mauritius. The actor seems to have a ball of time. Kartik is regularly sharing fun photos and videos from Mauritius making Farah Khan wonder if he is at all working there.

Kartik shared a photo and video album from Mauritius where he can be seen doing multiple things, alas except shooting. In one photo Kartik can be seen standing next to the sea and enjoying the stunning view and in another he shares a photo smile while standing amidst a bunch of people.

He also shared numerous videos, in one video, he can be seen giving an autograph to a young fan and in another he can be seen shaking a leg with the local dancers there and man, he really is killing it with those moves.

Reacting to Kartik’s post, filmmaker Farah Khan commented., “Wah! Shooting bhi ki?.” Replying to Farah, Kartik wrote, “@farahkhankunder Mauritius mein ek din mein adtaalis ghante hote hai.”

Earlier, Kartik also shared a photo with his ‘Shehzada’ director Rohit Dhawan and captioned his post, “Met this guy on the beach and decided to film some stuff Great week at shoot  #Shehzada”.

Th actor has also shared a scenic video reel of himself enjoying a swim and wrote, “Shehzada’s day out”.

 

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of films. H will kickstart his releases for the year with the much anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Besides this one, Kartik also has films like 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

 

