Kartik Aaryan Expands Real Estate Empire With Rs 2 Crore Luxury Plot In Alibaug

Kartik Aaryan Alibaug Plot: The Chandu Champion star is grabbing headlines, not for a movie, but for his latest real estate venture. Kartik Aaryan recently expanded his investment portfolio by purchasing a 2,000 sq. ft. plot in Alibaug worth Rs 2 crore. This marks the actor’s first land acquisition, and he will soon be neighbours with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. For unverse, Alibaug is renowned as a preferred second-home destination for Bollywood stars, Sports personalities, Industrialists, and other high-profile individuals.

All About Kartik Aaryan's HOT Purchase In Alibaug

Kartik Aaryan's kicks of his land investment with his first jaw-dropping purchase of a a 2,000 sq. ft. at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a plot in Alibaug worth Rs 2 crore, as per Hindustan Times reports.

Château de Alibaug is a premium, luxury villa project in Alibaug, developed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL). It features two types of fully-serviced 4-bedroom châteaux – the Garden Château and the Terrace Château – offering amenities like private pools, indoor-outdoor spaces, and private lounges for a luxurious escape near Mumbai.have drawn significant interest from Bollywood celebrities, sports icons, entrepreneurs, and top corporate executives and A-listers. Other high-profile investors in HoABL projects include Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, and several leading business figures.

Kartik Aaryan On His First Investment In Alibaug

''Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today, close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment,'' Aaryan said as per quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier in 2024, Kartik Aaryan rented out an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards. The 1,912 sq. ft. property is located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building within the Presidency Co-operative Society in Juhu. Documents obtained by Indextap.com also reveal that he purchased another apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore.

Kartik Aaryan On The Work Front

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled film, set to release during Diwali 2025, co-starring Sreeleela. Another project in his kitty, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday, is slated to hit cinema halls on February 13, 2026.