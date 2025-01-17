Mumbai: The shocking knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has left Bollywood and fans deeply shaken. Actor Kartik Aaryan, while speaking to Screen on Thursday, expressed his shock and concern over the incident, calling it both “scary” and “sad.”

Sharing his thoughts, Kartik said, “It is scary, it is sad. This puts everyone in a very vulnerable state. This incident has shocked everyone. I hope he is doing well. I will pray for him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Although Kartik has not worked with Saif Ali Khan, he shares a connection with Saif’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, having worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The two were also rumoured to have dated, though neither confirmed the speculation.

Following the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan in an autorickshaw, as no driver was available at the time. Saif underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors and was later moved to the ICU. His team confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he was out of danger and in stable condition.

Later in the evening, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan issued an emotional statement, requesting privacy during this difficult time. She said, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

The attack has reignited concerns about the safety of public figures and high-profile individuals. Many celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, have voiced their alarm over the deteriorating security in Bandra, which was once considered a safe residential area.

Kartik’s reaction echoes the sentiments of the entire industry, which has come together to wish Saif a speedy recovery and show solidarity with his family during this challenging time. Fans, too, have flooded social media with prayers and messages of support for the actor and his loved ones.

As Saif recovers, the focus remains on strengthening security measures to prevent such incidents in the future, ensuring the safety of celebrities and citizens alike.