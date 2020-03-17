हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan gets a 'sweet' surprise from Karan Johar, he is selling it for 2 Lakh+GST

Kartik shared a video on receiving a box full of ice-cream and joked that he would sell a scoop for over a whopping Rs 2,00,000.

Kartik Aaryan gets a &#039;sweet&#039; surprise from Karan Johar, he is selling it for 2 Lakh+GST

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar sent a box full of ice cream as a "sweet" surprise for Kartik Aaryan. The actor joked that he would sell a scoop for over a whopping Rs 2,00,000.

Kartik on Sunday night took to Instagram, where he shared a video on receiving the box full of ice-cream.

"I liked an ice cream at @karanjohar's place and as a kind gesture he sent some home. I am selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 + GST per scoop. We have Gucci n Balenciaga flavours Bookings open!" Kartik captioned the clip.

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

Kartik AaryanKaran Joharkartik instagram
