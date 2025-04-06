Kartik Aaryan Gets Hero’s Welcome In Gangtok, Says ‘Will Always Remember You’

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan’s charm knows no bounds, and his recent visit to Gangtok is a testament to the immense love he receives from fans across the country. The actor, currently shooting for his upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu, was met with an overwhelming reception in the scenic capital of Sikkim.

As Kartik worked on location, fans eagerly gathered, waving banners and patiently waiting for a glimpse of their favorite star. The air was filled with excitement, as fans cheered him on with infectious enthusiasm. In return, Kartik took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception, sharing a simple yet touching message: “Thank you Gangtok for the massive love, will always remember you.”

This heartfelt note struck a chord with his followers, resonating not just in Gangtok, but across the nation. Known for his down-to-earth nature and genuine connection with his audience, Kartik Aaryan continues to prove that he is more than just a film star — he is a true people's favorite.

With the buzz surrounding his collaboration with Anurag Basu growing, Gangtok’s warm welcome has certainly added a memorable chapter to the actor’s journey. As fans eagerly await updates from the ongoing shoot, one thing is clear — Kartik’s bond with his fans only grows stronger with each city he visits.