Kartik Aaryan Honoured With Maharashtrian Of The Year Award, Calls Mumbai His 'Karmabhoomi' : 'This City Has Given Me...'

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been honoured with the 'Maharashtrian of the Year' 2025 award in the Actor category for his powerful portrayal of Murlikant Petkar in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik brought pride to Maharashtra by bringing to life the inspiring journey of unsung hero, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. His dedication, transformation, and commitment to the role not only paid tribute to Petkar’s resilience but also introduced his incredible story to audiences across the nation.

The actor shared the stage with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Kartik Aaryan share this pictures from the awards via Instagram, he captioned the post, "Maharashtrian Of The Year Thank you honourable Governor CP Radhakrishnan ji, Chief Minister @devendra_fadnavis ji and Deputy CM @mieknathshinde sir."

Take A Look At The Post:

Kartik expressed gratitude after receiving the prestigious awards, saying, ''I am truly honored to receive the Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 award. This is a proud moment for me and my family. While I hail from Gwalior, Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi—this city has given me my name, fame, home, and everything I have today.''

Talking about his dream Aaryan further added, '' Since childhood, my dream was to become an actor and come to Mumbai, and that decision became the turning point of my life. As the Bhagavad Gita says, one should focus on their work without worrying about the results. Awards like the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year are a testament to that belief, and I will continue to dedicate myself to my craft.''

Kartik Aaryan's transformational journey in Chandu Champion made his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar truly unforgettable.

On January 17, 2025, Kartik Aaryan, along with director Kabir Khan, attended an event where they congratulated Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar as he received the Arjuna Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan, marking a proud cinematic moment.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will star in Anurag Basu' untitled project, alongside Sreeleela in the lead role. He also has Dharma Production's 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty.