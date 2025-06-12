Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Anjini Dhawan And Others Win Big At The New York Indie Film Festival

New Delhi: One of the most prestigious showcases for independent cinema globally, the Indie Film Festival in New York is known for spotlighting powerful, artistic, and culturally rooted storytelling. This year, Indian cinema dominated the global stage, with multiple awardees across major categories, led by standout wins for Chandu Champion, Binny and Family and others.

Taran Adarsh took to X handle and shared the winners list, He captioned the post, 'First edition of Indie Film Festival Awards - New York announces winners for Hindi Films 2024. The much-talked-about event honoured talents from across the world. '

Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for his transformative role in Chandu Champion, which also bagged the coveted Best Film award. Katrina Kaif took home Best Actress for her intense performance in Merry Christmas. Joining the victory lap was Mahaveer Jain Films' Binny and Family, a moving family drama that earned the Best Family Film award, while Anjini Dhawan was named Best Debutante Female for her emotionally resonant performance as Binny. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand was honored with Best Director for his high-octane film 'Fighter' which was praised by the audience and critics alike.

But these weren’t the only names making headlines. The festival also honoured several other Indian films, actors, and filmmakers, reflecting the depth, range, and global appeal of contemporary Indian storytelling.

Produced by Mahaveer Jain, in association with Ekta Kapoor and Shashank Khaitan, Binny and Family is a poignant portrayal of a modern Indian household navigating love, tradition, and transformation. At its heart is Bindiya “Binny” Singh, played by debutante Anjini Dhawan, whose performance drew praise for its quiet vulnerability and strength.

The Indie Film Festival in New York has consistently been a global platform for bold, fresh voices in cinema. This year, the resounding success of Indian films, including Chandu Champion, Binny and Family, Merry Christmas, Siddharth Anand and more that underscores Indian Cinema's growing influence in the global independent film space.