Kartik Aaryan leaves for Lucknow to shoot for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. While Bhumi has already started shooting for the movie in Lucknow, Kartik recently jetted off to the 'city of nawabs' to kick-start shooting for the flick.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him in which he can be seen posing in an all-black outfit. The film's script is also visible in the picture."ChintuTyagi chale Lucknow !! #PatiPatniAurWoh Kal se," he wrote alongside the picture.

For this film, Kartik has ditched his usual boy next door look that he sports in most of his movies. The actor will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi in the film. He will be seen in a simpler avatar, wearing a checked shirt and trousers.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like `Dulha Mil Gaya`, `Happy Bhag Jayegi` and `Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi`. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. Apart from this film, Bhumi will be seen next in `Saand Ki Aankh` and `Bala` while Kartik will feature in Imtiaz Ali`s next, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.