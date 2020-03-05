Kartik Aaryan looks forward to performing on home turf at IIFA awards

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan is excited because he will get to perform live on home turf soon. The actor, who hails from Gwalior, says he looks forward to performing at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which will be held in an Indian city for the second time in a row when the 21st edition is hosted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"This is the first time it's happening in Indore. Earlier, they (people of Indore) didn't have the access (to stars), but this year such a nice line-up is arriving to perform, so all of us are excited. I am excited because it is taking place in my home state. I look forward to it. Right now, I am injured but I am dying to perform there," said Kartik at a press conference of the event that he attended with Katrina Kaif.

Did Katrina, who is known for her cool moves, give tips to Kartik on dancing? "He already performed when IIFA was held in Bangkok, so it will not be his first performance. I think he is fantastic on stage," Katrina replied.

Apart from Kartik and Katrina, celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will perform on the awards night, which will be hosted by Salman Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

While a pre-event will be held in Bhopal on March 21, the actual three-day event will take place in Indore from March 27 to 29.