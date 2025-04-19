Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans Across India: 5 Viral Moments That Prove He’s A National Heartthrob

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is undeniably one of the most beloved stars of his generation. From headlining box office hits to delivering fan-favorite performances in massy roles, he’s carved a special place in the hearts of audiences across the country.

But it’s not just packed theatres that prove his popularity—it’s the frenzy he sparks every time he steps out in public. Whether in a bustling metro or a small heartland town, Kartik is greeted by an overwhelming wave of love that only seems to grow with each passing film.

Here are five unforgettable times fans mobbed Kartik Aaryan during shoots, showing just how deep his fanbase runs:

1. Gangtok – Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Musical Love Story

While filming his highly anticipated project with Anurag Basu in the city of Gangtok, Kartik was surrounded by an ecstatic crowd. A viral video shows girls running up to him, screaming with joy, as he smiled and interacted with them.

2. Ahmedabad – Satyaprem Ki Katha

During the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik once again witnessed the depth of his fan frenzy. In Ahmedabad, streets were swarmed with fans chanting his name, causing near traffic-like chaos. Kartik shared a heartfelt video from the moment, captioned: “Aapka Pyaar''.

3. Kolkata – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Post shoot, Kartik made a quick stop at the iconic Flurys café in Kolkata and was instantly mobbed. Fans surrounded him in full Rooh Baba mode, snapping selfies and shouting out to him. Calm and collected, Kartik responded with smiles, waves, and patience, winning even more hearts with his humility.

4. Gwalior – Luka Chuppi

Returning to his hometown of Gwalior for the shoot of Luka Chuppi, Kartik was welcomed like royalty. Rooftops, balconies, and streets were filled with cheering fans celebrating his arrival. What could have been a regular shoot turned into a festival, with Kartik personally thanking the crowds.

Spent a month shooting in my city ,been a memorable schedule

Thank you #Gwalior for showering us with so much love❤️❤️@kritisanon #LukaChuppi in #Mathura now ! pic.twitter.com/fmqF2Yqj3Q — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 11, 2018

5. Lucknow – Pati Patni Aur Woh

In Lucknow, Kartik’s popularity created a buzz long before the cameras rolled. Fans showed up in droves at each shoot location. In one heart-melting moment, a young girl walked up to him and gently pulled his cheeks, to which Kartik responded with a warm laugh and affection.

With each public appearance, it's clear: Kartik is India’s most loved young superstar, and his rise is only growing.