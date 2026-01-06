Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003944https://zeenews.india.com/people/kartik-aaryan-mystery-girl-karina-kubiliute-breaks-silence-clarifies-rumours-linking-to-actor-3003944.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKartik Aaryan Mystery Girl Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence, Clarifies Rumours Linking To Actor
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Mystery Girl Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence, Clarifies Rumours Linking To Actor

Kartik Aaryan sparked social media speculation after vacation photos in Goa led fans to link him with Greek influencer Karina Kubiliute.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Mystery Girl Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence, Clarifies Rumours Linking To Actor(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has been trending online since yesterday after rumours surfaced that he was vacationing in Goa with a mystery woman. The speculation began after the actor shared a casual picture from the coastal city. Reddit users quickly noticed that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from Greece, had posted photos from what appeared to be the same location, sparking widespread discussion.

Mystery Woman Breaks Her Silence

After days of online chatter about Kartik’s alleged relationship with Karina, the woman finally addressed the rumours. Responding to a derogatory comment under one of her posts, Karina clarified:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I’m not his gfffff!!!!! Lois bro STFU.”

Her statement seems to put to rest claims that the two are romantically involved, though social media speculation continues.

Reddit Users Fuel Speculation

Online forums, particularly Reddit threads, drew attention to apparent similarities between Kartik and Karina’s posts. Users compared the beach beds, angle of the sea, and towel patterns, suggesting the photos were taken in the same location. Some commenters even claimed that Kartik was following Karina on social media prior to the photos going viral.

Read Here | Kartik Aaryan Vacays With Mystery Girl In Goa, Pics Go Viral: Who Is UK-Based Karina?

It is important to note that these claims have not been independently verified, and the authenticity of the assumptions remains unconfirmed.

Kartik Aaryan’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also features Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, and Namah Pictures’ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora.

The film follows two lead characters who meet during a vacation and end up living together. What starts as friendship gradually develops into love, only to take a complicated turn. Supporting roles are played by Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), the film had its international theatrical debut on Christmas 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversharing
Why Oversharing Can Backfire? 7 Personal Things You Should Always Keep Private
West Bengal voter list
West Bengal Draft Voter List: ECI To Hear 91 Lakh Logical Discrepancy Cases
Sonia Gandhi
Delhi Court Extends Sonia Gandhi's Deadline To Respond On Voter List Complaint
West Bengal SIR
West Bengal SIR: ECI To Summon Voters With Logical Discrepancies
Kota
Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 06-1-2026: Sthree Sakthi SS 501 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Starlink Satellites Are Moving Closer to Earth And Will Internet Be Affected?
ganga ram hospital sonia gandhi
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital
PM Modi
Anti-Modi, Shah Slogans At JNU Trigger Political Row; BJP Slams Students
Pakistan Spy arrested
Ambala Construction Supervisor Arrested For Spying For Pakistan