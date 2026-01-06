Kartik Aaryan Mystery Girl Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence, Clarifies Rumours Linking To Actor

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has been trending online since yesterday after rumours surfaced that he was vacationing in Goa with a mystery woman. The speculation began after the actor shared a casual picture from the coastal city. Reddit users quickly noticed that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from Greece, had posted photos from what appeared to be the same location, sparking widespread discussion.

Mystery Woman Breaks Her Silence

After days of online chatter about Kartik’s alleged relationship with Karina, the woman finally addressed the rumours. Responding to a derogatory comment under one of her posts, Karina clarified:

“I’m not his gfffff!!!!! Lois bro STFU.”

Her statement seems to put to rest claims that the two are romantically involved, though social media speculation continues.

Reddit Users Fuel Speculation

Online forums, particularly Reddit threads, drew attention to apparent similarities between Kartik and Karina’s posts. Users compared the beach beds, angle of the sea, and towel patterns, suggesting the photos were taken in the same location. Some commenters even claimed that Kartik was following Karina on social media prior to the photos going viral.

It is important to note that these claims have not been independently verified, and the authenticity of the assumptions remains unconfirmed.

Kartik Aaryan’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also features Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, and Namah Pictures’ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora.

The film follows two lead characters who meet during a vacation and end up living together. What starts as friendship gradually develops into love, only to take a complicated turn. Supporting roles are played by Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), the film had its international theatrical debut on Christmas 2025.