Mumbai: Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, known for his charm and stellar performances, recently spilt the beans on his single status at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024. While fans and admirers often wonder about his relationship status, Kartik made it clear that he’s fully focused on his career and enjoying his single life.

During the event, Kartik said with a laugh, “Main single hun, poori tarah single hun. Pakka, sau takka.” He humorously added that his hectic schedule leaves no time for romance. “Wakt mera filmon mein jaa raha hai, isliye time nahi mil raha hai. Baar baar, it’s like aap same hi office mein baar baar jaa rahe ho. So I think aapko kahin aur jaane ka, kisi aur se milne ka mauka nahi mil raha hai. Toh main single hun poori tarah se, ismein koi jhoot nahi hai.”

The actor, known for his self-deprecating humour, even joked about his scruffy beard, saying it’s proof that he looks single.



After delivering back-to-back hits, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik has cemented his place as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Up next, he’ll be seen in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama Aashiqui 3, a project that has fans eagerly waiting.

In another exciting development, Kartik has mended fences with Karan Johar and signed a new film titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, signalling the actor’s growing clout in the industry.



Fans couldn’t help but gush over Kartik’s candid confession, flooding social media with comments like, “How is he still single?” and “Kartik, we’re ready to change your status!” Many also applauded his dedication to his craft, with one fan writing, “2025 is truly going to be Kartik Aaryan’s year!”

While Kartik might not be ready for a real-life romance, his fans are more than content seeing him rule the big screen with his charisma and talent.