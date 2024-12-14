Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About Training With Olympians and Paralympians For Chandu Champion

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has made 2024 a milestone year, delivering a critically acclaimed performance in Chandu Champion and achieving record-breaking success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, showcasing his talent and determination.

Kartik Aaryan recently attended an event where he discussed his impressive transformation journey and shared highlights from the show on his Instagram.

Have A Look At The Post:

In a recent interview, at Agenda Aajtak 2024, Kartik was asked “The way you have transformed your body and have prepared for so many sports and you have performed in versatility. Usually, an actor prepares for one role, and you have prepared for many, tell us more''

He replied, ''Every time I talk about Chandu Champion, I can’t help but praise the incredible team that’s been on this journey with me. Not many people knew the story of Murlikant Petkar, and it deeply saddened me to realize how little awareness there was about such an extraordinary man and his life.''

''To do justice to his story, I trained rigorously for two years. I worked with professional boxers, swimmers, Olympians, and Paralympians—who even taught me how to swim without using my legs.'' further added.

Kartik opens up about dieting, ''This was my first time taking playing Dangal. Kabir sir usually shoots in detail, hence I was living like an athlete for 2 years. That why when I am dieting, I was able to reach a single digit fat percent''

Kartik underwent an intense physical transformation for his role in the biopic, following a strict diet and rigorous training for two years. His performance earned praise from both audiences and critics, solidifying his reputation for raising the bar in the industry.

Chandu Champion is a biopic on Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film was released on June 14.



