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  • /Kartik Aaryan places his National Award honour at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja, says 'A dream of a small town boy'

Kartik Aaryan places his National Award honour at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja, says 'A dream of a small town boy'

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja shortly after winning the National Award for Best Actor, carrying the prestigious honour with him as he sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan places his National Award honour at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja, says 'A dream of a small town boy'
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan, Instagram

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kartik Aaryan places his National Award honour at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja, says 'A dream of a small town boy'
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