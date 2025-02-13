Kartik Aaryan Poses With His Zee Real Heroes 2024 Trophy, Wins 'Best Actor' Award For 2 Films

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan had an incredible 2024 and is on his way to making this year an even better one. He took to his social media handle and posted a picture with the coveted Zee News Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024 'Best Actor' trophy which he won for not just one but two films that released last year - a biopic Chandu Champion and horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

He captioned: Thank you @zeenews #BestActor #ChanduChampion. Take a look at his photo:

In Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan proved his acting prowess. The film is a sports drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Chandu Champion is based on India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. He won the critics and the audience alike.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set the box office on fire. The horror-comedy was directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik, and produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. It is the third instalment of the eponymous franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

The Zee Real Heroes Award 2024 ceremony was held in Mumbai on January 14. Several big names from diverse fields were honoured for their contribution. The high profile event was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several stars who graced the red carpet. It celebrated individuals who inspire and create lasting change.