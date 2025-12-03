Kartik Aaryan Prepares For Sister Kritika’s Wedding With Dance Rehearsals, Shares First Look Ahead Of Sangeet

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is totally gearing up for his younger sister Kritika Tiwari’s wedding. The bride-to-be is said to tie the knot this week in their hometown, Gwalior.

On December 3, Kartik shared a rehearsal clip on his official social media account and gave viewers a first look into performance practice. The actor is seen dancing with all dedication along with his family members and friends who have joined him in the performance. In the video, the actor is seen dancing to the title track of his upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

The actor is seen dressed in a casual denim outfit and is trying his best to do complete justice to the choreography set by the choreographer. Sharing the video, Kartik posted a funny caption alongside. He wrote, “Free ki performance karwa rahe hai ghar waale. Sangeet Season On #Tikki,” referring to his sister Kritika’s nickname.

Earlier this week, photos and videos from Kritika’s pre-wedding events had gone viral. In one photo, Kartik was seen applying haldi to his sister, while in another video clip, he was seen dancing with Kritika and her friends. On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for his upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Simultaneously, he is also occupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie Nagzilla. Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the movie is all set to release on December 25 and also stars Ananya Panday.

The actors were recently in Jaipur to promote their movie in full swing. The title track of the movie that was released a few days ago has been receiving a great response from music lovers.