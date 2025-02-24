Kartik Aaryan Removed From Hera Pheri 3 Reveals Paresh Rawal

Mumbai: The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 has been making headlines ever since its announcement, especially regarding its casting. While initial reports suggested that Kartik Aaryan would be joining the franchise, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has now confirmed that the young star is no longer part of the film.

Paresh Rawal, who has immortalized the character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri series, recently opened up about the changes in the film’s casting and storyline. He revealed that while Kartik Aaryan was initially signed for the project, he was never meant to replace Akshay Kumar as Raju, contrary to widespread speculation.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh explained, “Kartik was brought on board when the script was different. People assumed he was replacing Akshay Kumar as Raju, but that was never the case. He was set to play a completely different role. At that time, Akshay Kumar was also supposed to be a part of the film. However, as the story evolved and changes were made, Kartik was eventually dropped from the project.”

The confusion around Kartik’s casting had initially led to a wave of reactions from fans, with many expressing disappointment at the possibility of Akshay Kumar not returning as Raju. However, with Priyadarshan—who directed the original Hera Pheri—now involved in the film, it seems the makers are taking a different direction, ensuring that the beloved trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal remains intact.

While fans of Kartik Aaryan might be disappointed by this update, the confirmation that Akshay Kumar is still part of Hera Pheri 3 has reassured many die-hard fans of the franchise. With new developments and creative changes, the excitement for Hera Pheri 3 continues to build, and audiences eagerly await an official announcement on the final cast and storyline.