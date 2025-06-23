Advertisement
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan’s Back In Town And Already Breaking The Internet

Kartik Aaryan returns to Mumbai after completing the schedule for his upcoming rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and 3 back-to-back announcements 

|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan’s Back In Town And Already Breaking The Internet (Source:Instagram)

New Delhi: After completing the schedule for his upcoming Rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the star returned to Mumbai, only to add another feather to his already-crowded cap. With three back-to-back big announcements, Kartik has pulled off a rare hattrick in the industry right now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy drama set across time, has already made curiosity with its unique title and layered storytelling. Kartik’s role in the film is said to explore the complexities of love and destiny, marking yet another bold choice in his filmography. The shoot wrapped amid high anticipation, and his look from the film has already sparked fan theories and trending hashtags.

From the emotional depth of Chandu Champion to being hailed as the Man of the Year with a box office puller  in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik has owned 2024 with sheer versatility and box office power. The massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 not only reaffirmed his mass appeal but also solidified his standing as the face of major franchises.

Kartik is on a roll — and there’s no slowing down. Each new announcement is not just about volume, but variety — showcasing his expanding range, evolving choices, and a clear intent to dominate across genres.

His return to Mumbai has only reignited buzz around these projects — with fans, paparazzi, and the industry all watching his next moves closely. It’s not just another schedule wrap — it’s a statement that Kartik Aaryan is operating in a league of his own, setting the tone for what looks like a career-defining phase.

