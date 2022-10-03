Kartik Aaryan sets a marketing benchmark with his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

New Delhi: While the Hindi film industry has taken its worst hit in years, with a major lull at the box office, it was Kartik Aaryan, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who provided much needed boost to the box office.

Apart from the young superstar’s unparalleled popularity with audiences, he also emerged as quite the marketing genius and promoted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 even long after its release. The actor made a concerted effort to market the horror-comedy both before and after it opened in theatres, which was a clever move that greatly improved the film's box office performance.

Kartik Aaryan established a new marketing trend with this, which the industry is now imitating. Prior to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, post-release promotions had never taken place in such a significant fashion, but they now appear to be a priority for the majority of movies. One such instance is the movie Brahmastra, whose star-studded ensemble is still actively promoting it three weeks after its release.

Additionally, post the success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, Kartik undertook a marketing activity where he went club hopping in Mumbai, danced with his fans, and that also influenced the star cast of a recent comedy film to follow the trend.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has a number of films in line up. It includes names such as 'Shehzada', 'Freddy' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' among others.