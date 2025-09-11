Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartwarming Moment With Specially-Abled Fan, Calls It 'Blessing Of Good Karmas'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently experienced a heartwarming moment when he met a specially-abled fan from Varanasi.

The ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ called the meeting a blessing of his “good karmas,” expressing gratitude for the love and warmth he continues to receive from his fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik posted a video with his fan and shared that he had traveled all the way from Varanasi just to make his day and make him feel special. In the clip, the specially abled fan could be seen expressing his admiration for the actor through his expressions and gestures.

The heartwarming clip concluded with Kartik sharing a warm hug with his fan while striking his signature ‘Rooh Baba’ pose.

For the caption, the ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ actor wrote, “You couldn’t speak, but I could hear all your feelings through your priceless expressions. You couldn’t hear, but I’m sure you could feel all my love towards you. I must have done a lot of good karmas to receive such pure love and affection. Thank you for traveling all the way from Varanasi just to make my day and make me feel so special Always grateful.”

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri." The romantic comedy, directed by Sameer Vidwans, stars Kartik Aaryan as Ray and Ananya Panday as Rumi. Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. Along with Ananya and Kartik, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

On September 4, Kartik announced that he had completed the film’s shoot. In his lengthy note, he wrote, “The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza , @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajania And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir- along with my fav @shareenmantri and @arora.kishor Energies matter. Vibes matter !! And that’s exactly why the presence of @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhumikabhandula and @adarpoonawalla made it all the more special.”