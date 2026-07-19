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Kartik Aaryan shares parents' emotional reaction as he wins National Award for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan shared an emotional video capturing the exact moment he was announced as a National Award winner for Chandu Champion. The clip also showed his parents' heartfelt reaction as they celebrated the milestone with tears, hugs and pride.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan shares parents' emotional reaction as he wins National Award for Chandu Champion
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan, Instagram

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Kartik Aaryan shares parents' emotional reaction as he wins National Award for Chandu Champion
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