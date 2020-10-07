Kartik Aaryan spotted shopping after a long time - Check his latest look

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan was recently papped after a long time as the heartthrob of the nation stepped out in the city to shop.

Amidst the lockdown, the actor kept his fans and followers updated about his life through his social media posts and his hit chat show Koki Poochega. The actor was thoroughly following the lockdown rules and hence was missing from the paparazzi sighting even in the un-lockdown phase.

However, on Tuesday evening the shutterbugs went crazy as they spotted their favourite celebrity in the city. The actor was clicked in a casual avatar and keeping the norms of safety in mind, the actor was seen wearing a mask and gloves, following the precautionary guidelines.

What grabbed our eyeballs was the fact that the actor looked beefy in his new avatar. Looks like the rising superstar is working out hard at home and surely bulking for a project. While his body grabbed the eyeballs, we also noticed that the actor is also growing his hair. His slight long hair also seems to be a part of his new look.

Known for making headlines and breaking the internet with his signature messy and yet so-stylish hairdo, we wonder if this new look is for a new project. Last year too he surprised us with his simpleton avatar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he was clicked with a moustache and his side-parting hair to look every part of his role. And now that he has several big projects in the pipeline we wonder for which film is he prepping with this new look.

The actor will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 and both the projects are yet to be wrapped as they currently stalled due to the pandemic triggered-lockdown.