Kartik Aaryan trend kyu ho raha? Tweets actor after his comment on 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's post goes viral

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan appears to be a bit surprised after he occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Tuesday. He also asked netizens why #KartikAaryan is trending and quipped that his mother is worried to learn about it. (LOL). But do you know why he is trending? It is because of his comment on 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post. Yes, you read that right.

Shehnaaz, who is a self-confessed fan of Kartik, recently shared a picture of herself and captioned it as, "Respect everyone." Responding to her post, the actor questioned, "Usko bhi jisne pehle bat khaya tha?" (referring to the coronavirus carriers and the common theory behind it).

Kartik's comment on Shehnaaz's post has so far received over 25,000 likes and close to 7,000 reactions.

Take a look at the post here:

And, here's what Kartik later tweeted.

Yaar please koi bata do shaam se Trend kyun ho raha hai #KartikAaryan Ab Mummy ko tension aa rahi hai — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

During 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaaz had revealed that she is a big fan of Kartik and used to send him DMs on Instagram with some pictures of herself in the hope that he would respond someday. When Kartik, who had come to promote his film 'Love Aaj Kal', learnt about it, he said he would add her on Instagram.

Shehnaaz is a singer and model from Punjab. She has appeared in various music videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dostana 2' in the pipeline.