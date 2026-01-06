Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan Vacays With Mystery Girl In Goa, Pics Go Viral: Who Is UK-Based Karina?
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Vacays With Mystery Girl In Goa, Pics Go Viral: Who Is UK-Based Karina?

Kartik Aaryan's Goa Vacation: Actor was allgedly spotted with a mystery girl in his recent holiday picture. He was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan Vacays With Mystery Girl In Goa, Pics Go Viral: Who Is UK-Based Karina?Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has found love it seems. The actor who is holidaying in Goa dropped a picture on social media and soon social media was set abuzz with rumours of him dating a mystery girl. Redditors debated that the star is not alone and was spotted holidaying at the same beach location with a UK-based woman.

Who Is The Mystery Girl Dating Kartik Aaryan?

After Kartik Aaryan dropped a picture of him chilling by the beach in Goa, Reddit users pointed out that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from Greece, had also posted photos from what appeared to be the exact same spot. Netizens compared the location, picture details and other things which led to the speculation of Kartik dating this UK-based Karina.

However, it is only based on social media assumptions and there is no confirmation about the development.

Kartik is vacationing in Goa with this girl
byu/LazyLooming inBollyBlindsNGossip

Redditors claim that the woman is from UK and is studying there.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday. The rom-com was written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Next, he has an untitled romantic movie by Anurag Basu opposite Sreeleela and Naagzilla.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

