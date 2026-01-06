Kartik Aaryan Vacays With Mystery Girl In Goa, Pics Go Viral: Who Is UK-Based Karina?

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has found love it seems. The actor who is holidaying in Goa dropped a picture on social media and soon social media was set abuzz with rumours of him dating a mystery girl. Redditors debated that the star is not alone and was spotted holidaying at the same beach location with a UK-based woman.

Who Is The Mystery Girl Dating Kartik Aaryan?

After Kartik Aaryan dropped a picture of him chilling by the beach in Goa, Reddit users pointed out that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from Greece, had also posted photos from what appeared to be the exact same spot. Netizens compared the location, picture details and other things which led to the speculation of Kartik dating this UK-based Karina.

However, it is only based on social media assumptions and there is no confirmation about the development.

Redditors claim that the woman is from UK and is studying there.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday. The rom-com was written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Next, he has an untitled romantic movie by Anurag Basu opposite Sreeleela and Naagzilla.