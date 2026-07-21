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Kartik Aaryan visits Mahakaleshwar Temple after National Award win for Chandu Champion

Days after winning his first National Award, Kartik Aaryan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his parents to seek Baba Mahakal's blessings. The actor offered prayers and attended the sacred Shayan Aarti following his Best Actor win for Chandu Champion.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan visits Mahakaleshwar Temple after National Award win for Chandu Champion
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan, Instagram

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