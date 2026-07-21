Kartik Aaryan visits Mahakaleshwar Temple after National Award win for Chandu Champion

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan recently visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings following his first-ever National Award victory. The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor, who won the Best Actor honor for his performance in ‘Chandu Champion,’ was seen expressing gratitude at Baba Mahakal’s temple along with his parents. During the spiritual visit, Kartik and his family participated in the temple’s sacred Shayan Aarti and offered prayers with deep devotion.