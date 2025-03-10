Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor At IIFA 2025 For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' Says 'I Am Not Chandu, I Am Champion'

Kartik Aaryan has added another feather to his cap by winning the prestigious Best Actor (Male) award at the IIFA 2025 for his stellar performance as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor, overwhelmed with emotions, took the stage to express his gratitude and reflect on his journey in Bollywood.

An Emotional Victory Speech

During his acceptance speech, Kartik referenced his acclaimed role in Chandu Champion and proudly stated, "I am not Chandu, I am the champion." He acknowledged the skepticism he faced when he first stepped into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, recalling how many doubted his ability to carry the film forward.

"When I was cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, people questioned whether I could shoulder such a massive franchise. Even while making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we weren’t sure if we could replicate the same magic. But today, holding this award, I feel incredibly grateful," he said.

Massive Success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik credited his fans for their unwavering love and support, acknowledging how their appreciation fueled the film’s success. Released during Diwali 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 turned out to be a massive blockbuster, even competing head-on with Singham Again. Despite the clash, the horror-comedy crossed ₹400 crores globally, making it the highest-grossing film of Kartik’s career.

He also thanked director Anees Bazmee for shaping the beloved character of Rooh Baba. "A big thank you to Anees Bazmee sir for creating a legacy with Rooh Baba. This character has connected across generations, and I feel honored to bring him to life on screen," he added.

Exciting Future Projects

As Kartik basks in the glory of his recent win, he is already gearing up for an exciting lineup of films. He will be seen next in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions, slated for release in 2026.

Apart from that, Kartik is set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu for another highly anticipated project, scheduled to hit theaters this Diwali.

With his career soaring to new heights, Kartik Aaryan continues to prove why he is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Fans eagerly await his upcoming roles, confident that he will continue to entertain and surprise them with his versatility.