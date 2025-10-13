Kartik Aaryan Wins First Filmfare Best Actor Award For ‘Chandu Champion’; Dedicates Emotional Moment To Parents And Fans

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a heartfelt moment as he received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in the presence of his parents.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor expressed his gratitude and reflected on the journey that brought him to this milestone, making the occasion a truly memorable and touching celebration of his achievements. Kartik posted a video of him receiving his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor honour on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. The actor captioned his post, “This hits different when you remember where you started That night… every emotion I’d ever felt found its voice. From the small town boy who only dreamt of this stage, to the man living it — thank you, universe. I didn’t just speak that night, I felt every word. This speech wasn’t prepared. It was live.”

In the video, Kartik said, “There are certain moments in life where you feel that this is happening in real and this is at night where I actually feel that this is a dream. The more I talk about that film, the more I talk about you, Kabir sir, that is less. When I first heard about the story of Murlikant Petkar. journey, I heard a story about a man who never stopped believing in himself.”

“When others stopped believing in him, it made me feel personal. I don't know how to put it in words, but that journey came for me in my entire career. It was the best journey of my life. And the two years that we spent together, I owe it to Kabir sir. He is one of the finest directors of Indian cinema. And I am so, so lucky to have worked under your direction, sir. You don't just create frames, you create worlds. And it means a lot that I got this opportunity to work under your direction and with you.”

Kartik added, “And I would like to thank Sajid sir, as well as Vardha ma'am, who were like a pillar of strength to the film. After so long, I think 50 years, the story of Murlikant Petkar was coming out. When our film came out, they got the Lifetime Arjuna Award.”

“My mom and dad are here. And I am so happy that this moment is happening in front of them. We have seen TV since childhood, holding the film trophy. I think this used to happen in my house too. We have always thought of this moment. And when I became an actor, the first thing was that when will I get a film trophy for Best Actor. And thank you so much for this.”

“Thank you, Filmfare. Thank you to all the fans who have given me so much love till date. I love you all. I have always said this. My Godfathers are my fans. And they have supported me the most. I would like to say just one thing. To all the dreamers out there, even if you feel that we won't be able to do this, this journey is going to end here. I would just like to tell you one thing. You all have a champion in you. The champion does fall. But never stops. Thank you so much,” the actor concluded.

Kartik Aaryan received his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor award for his stellar performance in the film “Chandu Champion.”