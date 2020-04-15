Kartik Aaryan's hilarious query: Can alcohol intake kill coronavirus COVID-19 in stomach?

Mumbai: On his just-launched chat show "Koki Poochega", Kartik Aaryan was heard making a hilarious query to a doctor who appeared as a guest.

On "Koki Poochega", Kartik interacts with Corona warriors including doctors and health workers, and also with a few who have survived the disease after initially testing positive.

Among his earliest guests was Dr Meemansa Buch, one of the first to successfully treat COVID-19 patients.

During his session with Dr Buch, Kartik asked her several questions including whether COVID-19 spreads in hot and humid areas, and if a person can get infected by eating Chinese food.

The really hilarious moment came when Kartik asked if consumption of alcohol could kill the virus in an infected person's stomach.

To this, the doctor laughed out loudly and dismissed such talk as nothing but myth.

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. the film also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".