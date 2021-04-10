हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini Urus and other Indian celebs who are its proud owners!

While everyone in B-Town is a fan of their luxurious cars, only a few own this sexy pair of wheels. Today we list down celebrities who own Lamborghini Urus in India:

New Delhi: Nation's current heartthrob actor Kartik Aaryan brought home his new mean machine - a black Lamborghini Urus last week. The young star bought home the mean machine which only a handpick of celebrities in our country own. 

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently tested negative for the deadly novel coronavirus is jumping in joy. He shared the welcome video of his newest addition to the fam on social media. The actor bought the car which is worth Rs 4.50 crore and opted for a sexy black colour. Well now with a BMW, Mini Cooper and the latest edition of Lamborghini Urus, the heartthrob has the most envious fleet of cars. 

What’s surprising is the fact that Kartik Aaryan owning the car just didn’t make the young superstar happy but the entire nation, his hashtag - #KartikAaryan started trending on social media as everyone was proud of him. The actor has big-budget films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a blockbuster South film remake (Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo), a hard-hitting thriller Dhamaka in his platter right now. 

Rajinikanth 

Rajinikanth is also the proud owner of Lamborghini Urus. The megastar's first appearance in a Lamborghini in 2020 had broken the internet and a hashtag called #LionInLamborghini started trending on social media. The actor owns a blue Lamborghini Urus and the megastar owning the car just made the car’s brand value bigger in India.

Rohit Shetty

Now, this doesn’t come as a surprise that Bollywood’s biggest filmmaker is a car-lover. The director owns a yellow Lamborghini and is often seen driving it to award shows and on the set. Rohit loves his cars and equally enjoys flaunting them. The filmmaker also owns Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport and Maserati.

Besides these, several top industrialists and business tycoons in the country are proud owners of Lamborghini Urus. 

