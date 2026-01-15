Advertisement
Karunya Ram Accuses Sister Samruddhi Of Missing Cash, Gold; Complaint Filed In Bengaluru
KARUNYA RAM

Karunya Ram Accuses Sister Samruddhi Of Missing Cash, Gold; Complaint Filed In Bengaluru

 Karunya Ram filed a police complaint at the RR Nagar and CCB police stations in Bengaluru against her younger sister, Samruddhi Ram. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karunya Ram Accuses Sister Samruddhi Of Missing Cash, Gold; Complaint Filed In Bengaluru

New Delhi: Kannada actress Karunya Ram has filed a complaint against her younger sister, Samruddhi Ram, at the RR Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru. The actress has accused her sister of bringing their personal dispute into the public domain, alleging that Samruddhi was responsible for the disappearance of cash and gold ornaments from their house before leaving home without informing the family.

According to the complaint, Samruddhi allegedly developed a betting addiction and is said to have lost nearly Rs 25 lakh.

(This is a developing story.)

