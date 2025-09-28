Karur Stampede: 31 Dead, Several Injured; Kamal Haasan Expresses Condolences

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, that left 31 dead and several others injured.



In a post on X, Kamal Haasan wrote, "My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion."



He also urged the "Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief."



According to officials, around 31 people were killed while 58 others were injured in the stampede.



The massive crowd at Vijay's rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.



DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister's instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families. He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.



"Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment...Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," Senthil Balaji told reporters.



Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham told ANI, "There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died. I am on my way to Karur to inspect the site."



Chief Minister MK Stalin also held an urgent meeting of officials at the Secretariat.



"I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding," Stalin wrote in a post on X earlier.

