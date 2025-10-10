Karwa Chauth 2025 Celebrity Latest Mehendi Designs: Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Hina Khan & Others Share Beautiful Trendy Design

New Delhi: The auspicious and much-revered festival of Karwa Chauth 2025 is here and the preparations to usher in the celebrations began much in advance. Karwa Chauth is based on a lunisolar variant of the Hindu Calendars and takes place on the fourth day after the full moon. This year, it will be observed on October 10. Married women keep fast or vrat for their husbands longevity and break the day-long abstinence vow from food and water after looking at the moon. Nowadays many unmarried girls also keep Karwa Chauth vrat for good prospective partners, breaking their fast looking at the star in the night after moonrise. Today, let's take a look at how our Bollywood ladies are prepping-up for the big day, flaunting their unique Mehendi designs:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with international musician Nick Jonas in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur wearing a stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga! She is keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for her hubby and shared a glimpse of her Mehendi design, twinning with daughter Malti Marie.

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009 in Mumbai as per Manglorean rituals. Every year, she keeps the Karwa Chauth vrat and dresses to her best. Check her unique Mehendi design this year.

Hina Khan

Television actress and cancer warrior Hina Khan got married to her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025, in an intimate registered ceremony attended by close family and friends. She is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year and shared a glimpse of her Mehendi design on Instagram stoy.

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput in July, 2015. Their Anand Karaj ceremony was held in Gurgaon. Mira got her Mehendi done this year by famous artist Veena Nagda.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda married Pulkit Samrat in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, on March 15, 2024, in Manesar, Haryana. The actress also shared her Karwa Chauth mehendi design this year on Instagram story.