Karwa Chauth 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hosts Festive Celebrations, Singer Jaspinder Narula Joins Occasion

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted Karwa Chauth celebrations at her residence on Friday, which were attended by several women, including singer Jaspinder Narula.

From taking part in puja to marking the festival with dance and songs, Rekha Gupta celebrated Karwa Chauth with full traditional fervour.

Extending her greetings to women across the country on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands...I extend greetings to all women of the country..."

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended greetings on Karwa Chauth, highlighting the symbolic representation of feminine faith and resilience in the festival.

In a post on social media platform X, Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the maternal power on the auspicious festival of Karva Chauth, the symbol of unbroken good fortune. This festival is a symbol of the love, sacrifice, and unwavering faith of feminine power. May this sacred occasion further strengthen the sweetness in all your lives; that is our wish."

Karwa Chauth, predominantly celebrated by married women across North India, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. The festival falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik, coinciding with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

On this day, married women observe a nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water, from sunrise to moonrise, for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast concludes only after sighting the moon and performing the ritual of offering water to it, followed by prayers for marital harmony.