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  • /Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Antarra Banerjee falsely linked to Train RPF attack case in mistaken identity mix-up

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Antarra Banerjee falsely linked to Train RPF attack case in mistaken identity mix-up

Actor Antarra Banerjee was falsely linked to a violent train assault and arrest in a case of mistaken identity involving a Thane-based model with a similar name.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Antarra Banerjee falsely linked to Train RPF attack case in mistaken identity mix-up
Image Credit: @meantarabanerjee/Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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