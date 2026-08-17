/Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Antarra Banerjee falsely linked to Train RPF attack case in mistaken identity mix-up

"I am shocked to the core," Banerjee told HT City. "I got the first call on Sunday morning while I was going to the gym and throughout the day I got over 400 calls. The entire day, I was just talking to my family and people explaining it’s not me. In the morning, I saw an online news article accusing my name and by night it was all over the news and in social media posts with my photograph and name on it."