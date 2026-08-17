/Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Antarra Banerjee falsely linked to Train RPF attack case in mistaken identity mix-up

Actor Antarra Banerjee, best known for her roles in television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Badho Bahu, has addressed viral reports linking her to a violent train incident, clarifying that the reports are a severe case of mistaken identity.
The confusion stems from reports regarding the arrest of a Maharashtra-based model, identified as Antara Soham Banerjee, who was taken into custody after an altercation with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel aboard the Aravali Express on August 12. Several media outlets mistakenly attributed the incident to the television actor, attaching her photographs and name to the coverage.
Speaking about the sudden influx of misinformation, Banerjee shared that she was inundated with calls after her image began circulating across social media platforms alongside articles detailing the arrest.
"I am shocked to the core," Banerjee told HT City. "I got the first call on Sunday morning while I was going to the gym and throughout the day I got over 400 calls. The entire day, I was just talking to my family and people explaining it’s not me. In the morning, I saw an online news article accusing my name and by night it was all over the news and in social media posts with my photograph and name on it."
To clear the air, Banerjee examined the legal documents related to the case and highlighted significant differences between herself and the accused. A review of the FIR confirms the individual involved is named Antara Soham Banerjee, a resident of Thane, whereas the actor’s full name is Antarra Subrata Banerjee, residing in Jogeshwari, Andheri West.
"On verifying the FIR, I found that we both have different spellings, her father’s name is Soham while my father’s name is Subrata Banerjee. Her address is Thane while I live in Jogeshwari, Andheri West. I am told she is an upcoming model. But, my point is how can someone use my name and pix without verifying. I can’t change this, but I request all to fix this error and we are reaching out to them," she stated.
The actor expressed deep concern regarding the impact of the false reporting on her personal life and reputation. Banerjee, who recently appeared in the song Chaap Tilak and the micro-drama The Last Shot, revealed she has taken a step back from work over the past year to care for her ailing mother in Kolkata.
"To protect myself, I will have to file a complaint and defamation. People don’t understand how much this can tarnish someone’s image. I just want them to pull down the news or issue clarification."
Banerjee has formally requested news organisations and social media pages to issue corrections and remove posts featuring her image.
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