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  • /Kash Patel gets engaged to Alexis Wilkins despite 19-year age gap: Who is the FBI Director's fiancée?

Kash Patel gets engaged to Alexis Wilkins despite 19-year age gap: Who is the FBI Director's fiancée?

FBI Director Kash Patel and 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins announced their engagement on social media, sealing a romance that began in 2022 despite their 19-year age gap.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Kash Patel gets engaged to Alexis Wilkins despite 19-year age gap: Who is the FBI Director's fiancée?
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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