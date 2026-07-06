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  • /Kashmera Shah backs Sunita Ahuja after emotional breakdown on Lock Upp 2: ‘You are not alone’

Kashmera Shah backs Sunita Ahuja after emotional breakdown on Lock Upp 2: ‘You are not alone’

Kashmera Shah has publicly extended her support to Sunita Ahuja after the latter broke down on Lock Upp Season 2. Sharing an emotional note, Kashmera promised to stand by her ‘Mami’ and urged her to stay strong amid the challenges inside the reality show.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Kashmera Shah backs Sunita Ahuja after emotional breakdown on Lock Upp 2: ‘You are not alone’
Image Credit: Kashmera Shah, Instagram

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