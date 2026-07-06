/Kashmera Shah backs Sunita Ahuja after emotional breakdown on Lock Upp 2: ‘You are not alone’

She wrote, "Be strong Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don't let anyone bring you down. Real or reel, be yourself and give whoever is giving you hell back. Show them what hell actually is. Your devil's angel is here to protect you and I promise I will not let anyone put you down or make you cry. I know you can give them back but you are just keeping quiet as you want to go back home. I say stick in there and stick it out and make life hell for whoever is torturing you in the show. Love you now and forever @officialsunitaahuja @krushna30 #kashmerashah #krushna."