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  • /Kashmera Shah feels 'delusional' as 'marriages break, people cheat' amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Kashmera Shah feels 'delusional' as 'marriages break, people cheat' amid Govinda-Sunita spat

A few months ago, Kashmera and Sunita had ended their almost decade-old feud. The two were once upon a time at loggerheads.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Kashmera Shah feels 'delusional' as 'marriages break, people cheat' amid Govinda-Sunita spat
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kashmera Shah feels 'delusional' as 'marriages break, people cheat' amid Govinda-Sunita spat
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