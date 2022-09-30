New Delhi: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is known for speaking his mind, quite literally. He recently in an interview was asked whether he would attend if ever invited to Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan celeb chat show. He minced no words and called it bulls**t.

Vivek told Brut India in an interview, "I wouldn’t go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I’m more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I’m not… Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it’s so artificial… I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a… It’s not that my life revolves around only sex and who’s ditching who… and who’s sleeping around with who.

He added, "I think it is a bulls**t programme also, because… what is it doing? Nobody relates to it, you’re doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think the both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them."

On the work front, Vivek's ‘The Kashmir Files’ witnessed a stupendous success at the Box Office and won a million hearts too. He announced his next directorial ‘Delhi Files’ and is busy with the pre-production work.